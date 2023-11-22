Headlines

UPI limit: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay daily UPI transaction limit

Here is the UPI transactions limit on popular apps including Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and Paytm.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is now more popular than ever in India. With constant push from NCPI and banks, UPI adoption across India has made it easier for merchants and customers to make even the smallest payments without cash. Easy user interface of popular UPI apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and others have also helped to increase the reliance on UPI in India. Although people use UPI throughout the day, do you know that there is a limit on the amount that you can transact via UPI in a day?

For normal UPI the transaction limit is up to Rs 1 lakh per day. It is worth noting that no bank allows more UPI payments of more than Rs 1 lakh within 24 hours. Apart from this, the amount that you can transfer via UPI in a day also depends on the app that you are using. Here is the UPI transactions limit on popular apps including Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and Paytm.

Paytm

In accordance with NPCI, Paytm allows only up to Rs 1 lakh payment in a day. Other than that, Paytm does not have any restriction when it comes to UPI payments.

Google Pay

Google Pay or GPay users can not send more than Rs 1 lakh via UPI in a single day. Other than this, the app also does not allow users to make more than 10 transactions in a day. This means you can make either a single transaction of Rs 1 lakh or up to 10 transactions of various amounts.

Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay allows making payments up to Rs 1 lakh via UPI. The app allows 20 transactions in a day and new users can only transact up to Rs 5,000 in the first 24 hours.

PhonePe

PhonePe has almost similar transaction limits as Google Pay with a payment limit of Rs 1 lakh for a day but the app does not have a limit of 10 transactions in a day. It also does not have any hourly limit.

