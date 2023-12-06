Turning towards India for IVF Treatment with the Best Medical Tourism Company, Ortil Healthcare

Diagnostic tests and detailed medical history play a crucial role in identifying the root causes of infertility.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a globally utilized procedure for addressing infertility issues, providing hope for couples struggling to conceive. Infertility affects approximately one in ten couples due to various factors in both male and female partners. Despite concerns about the cost, India emerges as an accessible destination for IVF treatments and provides the best quality treatments according to the diverse needs of couples.

Diagnostic tests and detailed medical history play a crucial role in identifying the root causes of infertility. The known cause of infertility can help plan individualized IVF treatment according to the suitability of the patient. A series of diagnostic tests becomes paramount to ensure optimal outcomes and a healthy IVF journey. These may Include:

● Ovulatory Assessment

● Semen Analysis

● Hormonal Profiling

● Ovarian Reserve Assessment

● Genetic Screening

● Uterine Assessment

Success Rates for IVF Over 40: Understanding the Data

Success rates depend on various factors such as the age of women, overall health, and the expertise of the fertility specialist. As age becomes a significant factor in fertility, women over 40 often face challenges in a successful IVF treatment but advancements in medical technology and personalized treatment plans have increased the chances of success for women over 40. Here are some of the factors that decrease the success rate of IVF over 40

Declining Ovarian Reserve:

As women age, the quantity and quality of eggs diminish which can affect ovarian reserve and result in fewer healthy eggs for fertilization.

Decreased Egg Quality:

Advanced maternal age is associated with a decline in egg quality. Genetic changes occur in older age women that can lower the implantation rate and also increase the risk of miscarriage.

Increased Chromosomal Abnormalities:

The likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities in embryos rises with maternal age. This can result in a higher rate of implantation failure that affects the overall success of IVF.

Uterine Factors:

Structural abnormalities in the uterus become more prevalent with age which affects the chances of successful IVF treatment.

Diminished Response to Ovarian Stimulation Drugs:

The response to ovarian stimulation medications may be less in women with advanced age which ultimately affects the egg quality and may result in lower chances of successful IVF.

Psychological Impact:

The emotional expense of fertility treatments can be heightened for women over 40. Psychological well-being can impact the overall success of the treatment.

IVF Treatment in India: A Centre for Medical Tourism

IVF procedures in India clarify its widespread popularity, particularly among couples from Western nations like the USA and the UK. These couples are facing challenges in natural conception and finding a permanent solution in IVF treatment in India which offers well-known fertility experts, promising increased chances for achieving pregnancy even for women over 40. India not only stands out for its clinical expertise but also for providing fertility treatments at rates that are not only reasonable but also ensure inclusivity.

Ortil Healthcare: A Solution for the IVF Journey

Ortil Healthcare has established itself as a reliable partner for individuals and couples dealing with infertility. In the services of Ortil Healthcare, remarkable facilities are provided including a patient-centered approach, qualified doctors, personal care assistance, 24/7 support, emergency services, and assistance in visa processes. IVF journey for women over 40 comes with unique challenges, but a personalized approach and strategic interventions can significantly enhance the chances of success. Here are some treatment suggestions that are provided with the help of Ortil Healthcare:

Early Consultation and Planning:

Early consultation with fertility specialists allows for more strategic planning. Understanding unique circumstances, and individualized treatment plans sets the base for a more effective IVF journey.

Ovarian Stimulation Protocols:

Customizing ovarian stimulation protocols can help improve egg production. Continuous monitoring through blood tests and ultrasounds allows for real-time adjustments and better response to stimulation medications.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT):

Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) can identify chromosomally normal embryos. This targeted approach increases the chances of a successful IVF outcome.

Comprehensive Uterine Assessment:

Thorough evaluation of the uterus through imaging studies ensures an optimal environment for the implantation of the embryo. A suitable environment enhances the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Single Embryo Transfer (SET):

Single Embryo Transfer (SET) is an approach of quality over quantity. Focusing on the transfer of a single high-quality embryo enhances the chances of a healthy pregnancy.

Psychological Support:

Providing counseling and promoting a supportive environment are integral components of fertility treatments. Managing stress and anxiety positively influences the overall success of IVF for women over 40.

Advanced Reproductive Technologies:

Advanced reproductive technologies, such as time-lapse imaging for embryo selection maximize the chances of success. Other procedures like Intrauterine Insemination, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection, and Cryopreservation are also used in combination with IVF for successful outcomes.

Regular Follow-ups and Communication:

Regular follow-ups and open communication are essential in the IVF journey, and Ortil Healthcare provides guidance and connects patients undergoing IVF with fertility specialists through their platform.

Conclusion: The combination of IVF treatment in India and the expertise of Ortil Healthcare represents inspiration and hope for individuals and couples confronting infertility challenges like advanced maternal age. With careful consideration, expert guidance, and a resilient mindset, the journey to parenthood can overcome age-related fertility complications.

