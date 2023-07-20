Headlines

Tomato cultivation made farmers a millionaire, here's how you can earn crores with tomato farming

Tomato farming is a profitable business with high demand and soaring prices, earning crores of rupees.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Are you looking to start a thriving business venture? Look no further! We have a fantastic idea that can lead to substantial earnings in today's market. Tomatoes, the ever-popular vegetable, are witnessing skyrocketing prices, making tomato cultivation a highly profitable endeavor.

The demand for tomatoes is enormous, be it in cities or villages. With proper farming techniques, you can make a good income and even earn bumper profits by growing this cash crop. It's worth noting that India cultivates tomatoes on a large scale, with a single hectare yielding up to 800-1200 quintals, subject to different varieties.

So, how do you venture into tomato farming?

Tomato cultivation generally takes place twice a year. One cycle begins from July-August, running until February-March, and the other starts from November-December, extending till June-July. The process begins with preparing a nursery from seeds. Within a month, these nursery plants become ready for transplanting into the fields. In one hectare of land, approximately 15,000 plants can be grown. The plants start bearing fruits around 2-3 months after transplantation, and the tomato crop lasts for an impressive 9-10 months.

The profitability of tomato farming stems from the fluctuating market prices. Sometimes, the yield of tomatoes may decrease, leading to increased demand and soaring prices. Currently, tomato prices have reached as high as Rs 120 per kg across the country. However, the central government has initiated tomato sales at Rs 70 per kg, which is expected to stabilize prices soon.

The potential earnings from tomato cultivation are remarkable. Many farmers are raking in crores of rupees from their tomato harvest this season. One such farmer from Pune even sold tomatoes worth crores of rupees! While market rates for tomatoes may not always be high, if you sell at an average rate of Rs. 10 per kg and produce around 1000 quintals on average, you can easily earn up to Rs. 10 lakh.

Tomato cultivation offers an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking a profitable business venture. With the rising demand and fluctuating prices, it's a venture that holds immense potential for substantial earnings. So, why wait? Consider venturing into tomato farming and reap the benefits of this booming market!

