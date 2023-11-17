Meet ex-Tata employee, IIT grad who worked in Rs 3.16 lakh crore bank as...

According to a regulatory filing, Rakesh Makhija, an independent director and Axis Bank's chairman until October 2023, is another important figure. Makhija took over for Sanjiv Misra in 2019, as the latter's tenure as the bank's non-executive (part-time) chairman ended on July 17.

With a market capitalization of Rs 3.16 lakh crore as of November 17, 2023, Axis Bank is among the top banks in India. Under the leadership of important individuals like Amitabh Chaudhry, the bank has been expanding.

According to a regulatory filing, Rakesh Makhija, an independent director and Axis Bank's chairman until October 2023, is another important figure. Makhija took over for Sanjiv Misra in 2019, as the latter's tenure as the bank's non-executive (part-time) chairman ended on July 17.

Who is Rakesh Makhija?

SKF India Ltd.'s Chairman at the moment, Rakesh's LinkedIn profile states that he is also on the boards of Axis Bank, Tata Technologies Ltd., TML Drivelines Ltd., Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd., and A. Treds Ltd. Chemical engineer Rakesh Makhija is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi.

Over the course of his forty-year career, he has made significant contributions to the industrial and technology industries in India as well as abroad. Rakesh has been a member of the SKF Group's top management team on several occasions. Up until December 2014, he served as the President of the Industrial Market (Strategic Industries) and a member of the Group Executive Committee in Sweden.

Before that, he oversaw China and India as President of SKF Asia, a Shanghai-based company. In 2010, he began serving in this role and joined the SKF Group Management. From 2002 to 2009, he served as SKF India's managing director. More than triple its sales, as well as multiple industry awards for market leadership, were achieved by SKF India under his direction.

Rakesh worked for the multinational industrial and aerospace company Tata Honeywell and Honeywell International in a variety of senior management roles before joining SKF. In June 1997, he was named Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Honeywell.

He was named Honeywell International's Country Manager and Managing Director in April 2000, and his duties included spearheading the business' expansion in South Asia. Rakesh spent more than eight years working for the Dutch process engineering and contracting firm Kinetics Technology International BV (now Technip) before joining Honeywell.