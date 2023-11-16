This BITS Pilani graduate was once paid Rs 1350 salary, now he owns multi-billion firm

Know the inspiring story of Anil Gupta, a BITS Pilani graduate who began his career with a nominal salary, and now owns a multi-billion company.

Most people spend their lives complaining about the lack of opportunities and resources and only a few are able to turn the circumstance to their advantage and grow. One such person is Anil Gupta.

Anil Gupta started his career with a job that paid him a nominal salary and now he owns a company worth crores. Gupta is the founder of two companies-- Microtech and Okaya. His business is spread in 27 countries today.

He is also a writer, business coach and a big advocate of Corporate Social Responsibility i.e. CSR. His journey is truly an inspiration for many.

Anil Gupta studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology (BITS, Pilani). After graduation, he started working at a firm that paid him a monthly stipend of Rs 1350. But, he always wanted to achieve something bigger and better and hence, he left his job in 1980.

He decided to move towards business and become an entrepreneur. Dr Guprta started a business of rolling mills and steel trading. He the man behind bringing 'Optical Fiber Display and Computerized Programmable Moving Message Sign' for the first time in India under the aegis of Bansal Electronics.

This led to the establishment of Microtech International Private Limited. Now, his companies manufacture everything from motherboards, and inverters to electric scooters. Today, his company is a multi-billion empire.

