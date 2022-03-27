Elon Musk hints at building a new social media platform – Know more

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is having thoughts to start a new strain of income soon. The business magnate seems to be planning to come up with a new social media platform. Do you know what led him to think upon this?

A Twitter user, named Pranay Pothole, recently asked Musk if he would consider buying a new social media platform. Answering the question, Musk said he is thinking about it.

"Am giving serious thought to this," Musk wrote on the micro-blogging site.

In another Twitter poll, Musk asked "Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" and at least "70 per cent" of respondents said "no".

"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" Musk wrote in a response to the poll result.

He also asked users "is a new platform needed?"

This month, a study said that the Tesla CEO could become the first person to ever accumulate a $1 trillion net worth, and it could happen as soon as 2024.

As of now, Elon Musk is considered the richest person in the world, overtaking former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos last year to claim the title.