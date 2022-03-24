Watch amazing dance moves of Elon Musk

German automakers are yet to witness tough competition in their home ground as Tesla has opened its first European factory close to Berlin. The newly opened plant is a new “Gigafactory” that will offer job opportunities to 12,000 people. The plant will initially focus on Tesla’s Model Y compact sport utility vehicle and produce 5,00,000 vehicles an year after it begins operations.

The opening ceremony held in Gruenheide, southeast of the German capital, was made even more special by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The business magnate delighted viewers with an impromptu dance as the first cars rolled out of the factory for delivery.

Watch the viral video:

Elon Musk dancing at the opening of the new #gigafactory just outside Berlin, where he was handing the first Tesla Model Y vehicles to their owners #GigaBerlin pic.twitter.com/mxcO8RYs6T — Daniel Orton (@MisterOrton) March 22, 2022

Fans are in awe of Musk’s impromptu dance moves in a black suit. Post the event, Musk said, “Danke Deutschland!”, meaning Thank you, Germany.

The video has already garnered more than 578k views and more than 2.5k retweets on Twitter as netizens shower praises for Musk’s moves.

Prior to this, Musk shook a leg in China when he was delivering the first Tesla built at the Gigafactory in Shanghai in January 2020.

Musk’s happy dancing has always garnered the attention of his fans across the globe.

Watch his dance from 2020:

Biggest surprise at the Tesla gigafactory ceremony to mark first Model 3 deliveries? @elonmusk dancing on stage (part of his charm offensive in Shanghai in front of employees and government officials?) pic.twitter.com/fXnMdgkxuN — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) January 7, 2020

