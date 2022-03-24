Telangana man designs wooden treadmill that works without power – WATCH

A video of a man designing a wooden treadmill is going viral on social media. The man from Telangana has designed the treadmill as an eco-friendly alternative and the video of his innovative attempt is being lauded by netizens.

In the viral video, the man can be seen assembling wooden material and fixing the parts tightly. Towards the end of the video, he is seen using the wooden treadmill.

The 45-second clip has garnered more than 155.8k views so far. The video shared by Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula was captioned, “Amazing treadmill that works without power.”

Watch the video here:

Amazing treadmill that works without power. pic.twitter.com/iTOVuzj6va — Arunn Bhagavathula (@ArunBee) March 17, 2022

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT, KT Rama Rao retweeted the video and tagged T-Works, Telangana prototyping centre’s Twitter handle.

Rao was amazed by the man’s creativity and he urged T-Works to contact him and help him produce more wooden treadmills.

He wrote, “Wow! @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up.”

Netizens are praising the man for his innovation, however, some are concerned about the efficiency of the wooden treadmill.

Great innovation..really recommended to give support to encourage talents... — pavan kumar v (@pavankumarvemun) March 18, 2022

Hats off to this Man https://t.co/2ikNYievez — Utkarsh (@Utkarsh22828086) March 24, 2022