How to start and monеtizе YouTubе channеl for bеginnеrs?

Tata Sons planning massive push to digital arm, planning to invest over Rs 83000000000 in…

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins, check how to apply

White paper debate in Lok Sabha: FM Sitharaman says UPA put 'family first', left India in 'dire straits' in 2014

Threads tests Instagram-like save posts feature

Business

Tata Sons planning massive push to digital arm, planning to invest over Rs 83000000000 in…

As per reports, Tata Sons may invest $1 billion in its digital arm Tata Digital over the next few years.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

Tata Group is known for making big moves to boost its company. Following changes in digital strategy and the appointment of Naveen Tahilyani as the new CEO and MD of Tata Digital. Tata Sons, the Tata Group's parent company, may invest around $1 billion (Rs 8300 crore) in its digital arm, Tata Digital, in the coming years. The company's goals during these changes are to achieve organisational cohesion and improve its digital commerce offerings. This could occur as the parent company of the diverse Tata Group puts pause on outside funding for Tata Neu, the e-commerce app of Tata Digital, reportedly in the midst of reviewing its digital strategy after hiring a new CEO this week.

Tata Sons has reportedly put in more than $2 billion in Neu till now, and the board has approved additional funding over a five-year period. To obtain more funding from Tata Sons, Tata Digital increased its authorized share capital from INR 15,000 Cr to INR 20,000 Cr in 2022. Tata Sons had already invested Rs 5,882 Cr in Tata Digital in 2022. 

Currently, the chairman of Tata Sons is Natarajan Chandrasekaran and the company is valued at approx Rs 11 lakh crore.

