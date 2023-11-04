Shiny new Tata SUVs as Diwali gift to employees who don't know how to drive

A tricity-based company has rewarded its employees for hard work and honesty by gifting them Tata Punch SUVs.

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali tricity news: The festive season is underway and it is that time of the year when crores of Indians working across systems anticipate good bonuses and gifts from their companies. A businessman from Haryana has set the trend of car gifting rolling and set the standard for Diwali 2023 by showering swanky new SUVs on 12 of his employees. Some of them do not even know how to drive, but now have a car in their garage. Many more employees of the company are set to receive the bumper Diwali gift in the coming days.

The big gifts were given by the MITS Group of Companies chairman MK Bhatia to employees of his Panchkula-based pharma firm Mitskart. He rewarded employees for hard work and honesty by gifting them Tata Punch SUVs. Bhatia says that he neither considers himself as a boss nor the people that work for him as employees.

Bhatia told media that he had started Mitskart a few years ago and the employees rewarded have played a key role in the growth. He added that he considers his employees as celebrities. Several of the employees were left pleasantly surprised at their company completing a promise that Bhatia had made sometime ago.