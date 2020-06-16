Sensex rallies 376 points to end at 33,605; Nifty reclaims 9,900 level

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 376 points on Tuesday amid strong global cues despite rising border tension between India and China.

The 30-share index briefly turned negative and touched a low of 32,953.30 in the afternoon session, but recovered and settled 376.42 points, or 1.13%, higher at 33,605.22. It also managed to touch 34,000 level briefly as it reached 34,022 on day's high.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 100.30 points, or 1.02%, up at 9,914.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping around 4%, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Infosys and Hero MotoCorp.

Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and ITC, Bharti Airtel and SBI were among the laggards.

On the Nifty front, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel and Hindalco were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Infratel, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Analysts said the market was enthused by positive cues from global markets after US Federal Reserve launched a massive programme to support Main Street businesses hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.