Sensex marks record run for the week, gain 840 points

Headlines

DNA Verified: Government offering cheap Indian Oil, HP petrol pump dealerships online? Truth behind viral tweet

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reveals Centre's plan to make India a developed nation by 2047

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

Viral video: This adventurous couple skydives to seal their wedding vows, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeBusiness

Business

Sensex marks record run for the week, gain 840 points

The benchmark Sensex hit record highs for all-sessions of the week, capturing new milestone of 37K at 37,336.85 with ample gain of 840.48 points, the broader Nifty also ended with record closing at 11,278.35, garnering 268.15 points.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2018, 01:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The benchmark Sensex hit record highs for all-sessions of the week, capturing new milestone of 37K at 37,336.85 with ample gain of 840.48 points, the broader Nifty also ended with record closing at 11,278.35, garnering 268.15 points.

Despite volatility due to the Future and Option (F&O) derivative expiry week, the bulls took centre-stage sparked by the GST council slashing rates by 10 per cent on 100 consumer items.

Investors confidence also revived with comfortable win by Modi government in the last weeks non-confidence motion in lok sabha.

The rally for the week also attributed to hectic shortcovering as the investor optimism derived after the Q1 earning results of most of the company results, the consensus either met or beat the expectation.

Recovery in rupee, subdued crudeoil prices, sustained FII inflows and favorable global cues with the announcement of a pact to ease trade tensions between the US and the EU boosted the market sentiment, as the Sensex captured the 37,000 milestone.

The BSE Sensex started the week positive at 36,501.05 and traded strong to register historic highs at 37,368.62 and low of 36,252.53 before closing the week with new highs at 37,336.85, showing a gain of 840.48 or 2.30 per cent.

(The Sensex slipped a modest 45.26 points or 0.12 per cent in the previous week session).

The Nifty also resumed the week higher at 11,019.85 and traded between all time highs at 11,283.40 and 11,010.95, the index finally closed at 11,278.35, a gain of 268.15 points, or 2.44 per cent.

In the broader market both Smallcap and Midcap had a dream run, gaining substantially.

Buying was led by Metal, FMCG, PSUs, Realty, Capital Goods, Banks, Consumer Durables, Power, Oil&Gas, HealthCare, IPO and Auto counters. While IT and Teck sectors saw mild profit-booking.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

WhatsApp’s latest feature now lets you record 60-second video message, know how to use it

Muharram 2023: When is Ashura? All you need to know about the Islamic festival

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE