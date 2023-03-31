Search icon
Sandeep Bakhshi, Uday Kotak, Sanjiv Chadha: Highest paid Indian bankers and their whopping salaries

From ICICI bank’s Sandeep Bakhshi to Kotak bank’s Uday Kotak, these top Indian bankers remain some of the highest-paid people in the finance industry in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

Richest Indian bankers and their salaries (File photo)

The banking sector in India is one of the booming industries in the country, with the top bankers being some of the highest-paid people in India. With salaries ranging in crores every month, take a look at some of the richest bankers in India and their monthly salaries.

Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank

CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak remains one of the most powerful and richest bankers in India, with a net worth of around USD 16 billion (Rs 12,14,03,20,00,000) as of 2022. His yearly salary comes out to Rs 3.24 crore, with secondary income from investments and the stock market.

Sandeep Bakhshi of ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi leads one of the biggest private banks in India after HDFC bank. ICICI bank reported a profit of Rs 16,193 crore in 2020-21 against Rs 7,931 crore during 2019-2020, and Bakhshi takes home a salary of Rs 7.08 crore per year.

Sanjiv Chadha of Bank of Baroda

CEO of Bank of Baroda, Sanjiv Chadha, is one of the richest Indian bankers and has a net worth of over Rs 238 crores, and an annual salary of over Rs 3.5 crore. He also makes an earning through his varied stock portfolio.

Amitabh Chaudhry of Axis Bank

Amitabh Chaudhry is the current Managing Director of Axis Bank, which is the third-largest private sector bank in India. He has worked with Infosys and HDFC bank at top positions, and currently has an annual salary of Rs 6.01 crore, as per The Economic Times.

Sashidhar Jagdishan of HDFC Bank

Sashidhar Jagdishan is the CEO of HDFC Bank, which is the largest private sector bank in India, earning the most profits across the country. The total compensation of Sashidhar Jagdishan at HDFC Bank is Rs 6.51 crore, as per a 2022 report in the Economic Times.

