Sahara Refund Portal: Centre launches platform for depositors' money recovery; check process, eligibility

Headlines

Delhi: Ban on heavy vehicles' entry lifted as Yamuna water recedes; check latest updates

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap detergent in Elvish Yadav’s water, angry fans trend ‘shame on Jiya’

'I have heard enough falsehoods': Zeenat Aman recalls 'cruel statements' about her

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s 12th project together to be Vasan Bala’s next action thriller? Here’s what we know

Meet Ankit Sahu, an MBA who sells vegetables and fruits for living, earns Rs 50 lakhs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ashes 2023, ENG VS AUS 4th Test Match Preview: Playing 11, Pitch Report, Prediction & More

Delhi: Ban on heavy vehicles' entry lifted as Yamuna water recedes; check latest updates

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap detergent in Elvish Yadav’s water, angry fans trend ‘shame on Jiya’

10 most memorable cameos of Shah Rukh Khan 

Most haunted places in the world

7 benefits of eating Jackfruit (Kathal)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Mutiny in Russia! Amid war Wagner group turns on Putin, President says, 'we are facing treason'

Cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage, Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR & more | DNA News Wrap, June 13

Ashes 2023: Here's why Moeen Ali is applying spray on bowling hand, fined 25% of match fee

'I have heard enough falsehoods': Zeenat Aman recalls 'cruel statements' about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap detergent in Elvish Yadav’s water, angry fans trend ‘shame on Jiya’

Ve Kamleya: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's new love song by Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal released, fans call it 'masterpiece'

HomeBusiness

Business

Sahara Refund Portal: Centre launches platform for depositors' money recovery; check process, eligibility

Central government launches Sahara Refund Portal for recovering money from cooperative societies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal was recently launched by the central government to provide assistance to more than 10 crore depositors of Sahara Group cooperative societies in recovering their money. Union Minister Amit Shah highlighted the commencement of the refund process through the Sahara Refund Portal. The portal is designed for genuine depositors of Sahara Group's cooperative societies to submit their legitimate claims. These cooperative societies include Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. The initiative follows a Supreme Court order that directed the transfer of Rs 5,000 crore from the Sahara-Sebi refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

To claim a refund online, individuals can access the Sahara Refund Portal through the Ministry of Cooperation's website (https://cooperation.gov.in). Although the link may not be operational at present, it is expected to be functional soon. Genuine depositors belonging to the aforementioned cooperative societies must log in to the portal, complete the online application form, and ensure they upload all the required documents. They should also possess an Aadhaar-linked mobile number and a bank account for claim processing.

The claim application will be verified by the Sahara Group of Co-operative Societies within 30 days of submission. Applicants will receive notification of their claim status within 15 days after the verification process, either through a text message or on the portal. The entire claim processing is estimated to take around 45 days. It is important to note that all claims related to the four societies should be submitted in a single claim application form.

Submitting the online form does not require any fee, and refund claims can only be made through the online portal. In the initial phase, a total of Rs 5,000 crore will be disbursed through the portal to genuine depositors. However, each depositor will receive only Rs 10,000 in the first phase.

Read more: Freelancers and consultants: Important tips for filing income tax returns on time

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Time-tested alliance': PM Modi on 38 NDA allies' meeting in Delhi

Meet Ankit Sahu, an MBA who sells vegetables and fruits for living, earns Rs 50 lakhs

Sahara Refund Portal: Centre launches platform for depositors' money recovery; check process, eligibility

'I have heard enough falsehoods': Zeenat Aman recalls 'cruel statements' about her

'Vendetta': DMK after ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE