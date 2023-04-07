Search icon
RBI imposes hefty fines on Mahindra Financial Services, several other institutions, here's why

Several financial institutions, including Mahindra Financial Services Limited, face crores in fines for ignoring RBI rules.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

RBI Penalty: Three financial organisations have received fines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for failing to adhere to legal standards. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. of Mumbai was fined 6.77 crore for failing to inform borrowers of interest rates at the time that loans were approved. A 55 lakh rupee fine was imposed on Indian Bank for breaking various Know Your Customer (KYC) rules. For failing to adhere to the "Monitoring of Frauds in NBFCs (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016" rules, Muthoot Money Limited, Ernakulam, was fined 10.50 lakh.

The RBI made it clear that the fines were issued for violations of regulatory compliance, not to call into doubt the legality of any agreements or transactions between the financial institutions and their clients. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was the subject of a statutory inspection with regard to its financial standing as of March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020. The RBI found that the business had broken the rules of honest lending practises. In particular, it neglected to inform borrowers of any modifications made to the terms and conditions of their loans and failed to disclose the annualised interest rates imposed to borrowers when awarding loans.

A high-value fraud that the bank reported led to an investigation by the RBI into Indian Bank. In the meantime, Muthoot Money Ltd was fined for failing to follow NBFC fraud norms. These steps show how dedicated the RBI is to enforcing regulatory compliance and guaranteeing open business practises in the banking industry.

