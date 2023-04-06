Meet Rajan Singh, from IPS officer to EdTech entrepreneur, this IIT Kanpur graduate's story will surely inspire you

Meet Rajan Singh: IIT Kanpur graduate turned entrepreneur disrupting education.

Success story of Rajan Singh: Rajan Singh is a man who has worn many hats in his life. A graduate of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, he cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam and went on to serve as a top-ranking IPS officer in Kerala for eight years. During his stint as Police Commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram, he managed a force of 3,500 policemen and was known for his excellent management skills.

However, after serving in the police force for eight years, Rajan Singh decided to take a different path in life. He left the civil service and went on to pursue an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. After completing his MBA, he worked for several big-name companies before eventually founding his own ventures.

In 2012, he founded Course Brew, a video-based e-learning platform that aimed to revolutionize education in India. His next venture, ConceptOwl, was founded in 2015 and focused on science education for school students and competitive exam aspirants.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic inspired Rajan Singh to create Habit Strong, a habit-based learning platform. The platform has merged with ConceptOwl and is poised for even greater success in the coming years.

Rajan Singh has stuck to his conviction that taking chances and pursuing his dreams are important throughout his path. The only quality that distinguishes entrepreneurs from professionals, in his own words, is the capacity for taking chances. I didn't want to look back and regret not taking a risk.

Today, Rajan Singh is a respected entrepreneur, consultant, and investor who is disrupting the education landscape in India and empowering students from rural areas to realize their potential and excel. His inspiring success story is a testament to the power of following your dreams and taking risks to achieve greatness.

Read more: Meet Dr Sabahat S. Azim, former IAS and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus who founded Glocal Healthcare, company worth crores