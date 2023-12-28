Ratan Tata used to work for IT firm that’s now worth Rs 1241552 crore, got a job at Tata Group by…

Ratan Tata, an alumnus of Cornell University with a degree in architecture and structural engineering, was once deeply influenced by the American way of life and had planned to settle in Los Angeles.

Ratan Tata, the esteemed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, is widely admired across various age groups in India, not just for his business acumen but also for his philanthropic efforts and inspiring life story. While many recognize him as the transformative chairman of the Tata Group, few are aware of his initial aspirations to work in an IT firm and how he was personally encouraged by JRD Tata to join the Tata Group. A resurfaced old video reveals Ratan Tata discussing how he prepared his CV to apply for a position within the Tata Group.

Upon his return, he secured a position at IBM, but this did not sit well with his mentor, JRD Tata. Recalling the events in an interview, Ratan Tata said, “He [JRD Tata] called me one day and said you can’t be here in India working for IBM.” Consequently, to apply for a job at Tata Group, Ratan Tata had to submit his resume, which he intriguingly prepared using an electric typewriter at the IBM office. “I remember he [JRD Tata] asked me for a resume, which I didn’t have. So, I sat one evening and typed out a resume on their typewriter and gave it to him,” Ratan Tata shared.

This marked the beginning of Ratan Tata's journey with the Tata Group. He joined Tata Industries in 1962, and after nearly three decades, in 1991, following JRD Tata's demise, he ascended to the position of chairman, steering the Tata Group to unprecedented success.