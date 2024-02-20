Ratan Tata’s much-awaited biography launch delayed again, it is now with…

Ratan Tata’s biography’s manuscript was shared with the billionaire by writer Mathew in January 2022 and the publisher Harper Collins initially planned to release the book, titled Ratan Tata-A Life in November 2022.

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated industrialists in India. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata is known for wisdom, business skills and philanthropy. With fans all over the glove, he is the most followed Indian industrialist on social media platforms like X, Instagram. He is often in the news for his charitable acts. As Ratan Tata gears up to inaugurate one of India’s biggest hospitals for small animals made at a cost of Rs 165 crore, an update about the billionaire's biography has been shared in a latest report. As per a report by the Mint, we may have to wait a big longer for the much awaited biography of ace businessman and philanthropist Ratan Tata.

The reports suggest that Ratan Tata’s biography written by former bureaucrat Thomas Mathew is in limbo. Citing two executives privy to the events, the report revealed that Ratan Tata close aides, including some of the family members, are still considering the material that would be published in the book. For those who are unaware, Harper Collins bagged the rights to publish Ratan Tata biography almost two years ago for a record Rs 2 crore. The amount is almost 10 times more than what typically is paid to authors for non-fiction work.

Ratan Tata’s biography’s manuscript was shared with the billionaire by writer Mathew in January 2022 and the publisher Harper Collins initially planned to release the book, titled Ratan Tata-A Life in November 2022, the report revealed. Later, the date was postponed to March 2023 and further to February this year. Until now, the book has not been released and there is no information when it may come out either.