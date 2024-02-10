Ratan Tata's company registers record profit of Rs 1076 crore, EBITDA surge in Q3 FY24

Twitter
Headlines

'No one will lay a finger on your firearms', promises Donald Trump if re-elected

Budget session: 'Motion of Thanks' on Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Parliament today, PM Modi likely to speak

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Lal Salaam box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal-starrer sees dull opening, earns only Rs 4.3 crore

Days before start of IPL 2024, CSK skipper makes a big revelation: 'Important to earn...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid, Kriti's film starts slow, mints Rs 6.5 crore

9 suspense, mystery and crime thrillers to watch this weekend

Players with most doubles in IPL history

10 protein-rich dry fruits to include in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

Meet actress who worked in over 150 TV shows over 27 years, then quit acting, left her husband, became a monk due to..

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata's company registers record profit of Rs 1076 crore, EBITDA surge in Q3 FY24

The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,076 crore, marking a significant growth trajectory and extending its streak of consecutive quarterly PAT growth to a remarkable 17 quarters.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Power, one of India's leading integrated utilities, has announced impressive financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q3 FY24). According to a press release by Tata, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,076 crore, marking a significant growth trajectory and extending its streak of consecutive quarterly PAT growth to a remarkable 17 quarters.

In a statement released today, Tata Power highlighted the robust performance across its core business segments, including Generation, Transmission and Distribution, and Renewables.

The company's Q3 FY24 revenue surged to Rs 14,841 crore, representing a noteworthy increase compared to Rs 14,339 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Additionally, Tata Power's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) witnessed a substantial YoY growth of 15 per cent , reaching Rs 3,250 crore.
For the first nine months of FY24 (9MFY24), Tata Power's revenue reached an all-time high of Rs 45,286 crore, with EBITDA standing at Rs 9,342 crore.

The company's strong financial performance reflects its continued focus on operational excellence and strategic project execution. Notably, the contribution of Tata Power's core businesses to the PAT before exceptional items has increased significantly, accounting for more than 71 per cent of the total in 9MFY24, compared to 40 per cent in the previous fiscal year (FY23).

 This highlights the company's resilience and strategic alignment with India's energy transition goals. The company's growth momentum in the core business segments underscores its commitment to driving the adoption of clean and green energy solutions.
Tata Power has been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at promoting renewable energy adoption, including the development of 2.8 GW Pumped Hydro Storage Projects with an investment of approximately Rs 13,000 crore.

Furthermore, Tata Power has facilitated over Rs 3,500 crore worth of customer financing for solar projects, benefiting a wide range of commercial and residential customeRs
In addition to its focus on renewables, Tata Power has made significant strides in transmission infrastructure development. During Q3 FY24, the company secured two transmission projects worth Rs 2,300 crore under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) regime.

These projects, located in Bikaner-Neemrana and Jalpura-Khurja, will bolster the company's transmission capabilities and support the evacuation of renewable energy from key regions.
Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory, citing strong fundamentals in operational performance and project execution capability.
Sinha said, "Our core businesses continue to perform well and have helped the Company clock its 17th consecutive PAT growth quarter. Our consistent performance shows strong fundamentals of excellence in operational performance and project execution capability. As the country witnesses a surge in power demand, Tata Power is well positioned to capitalize on the growth momentum with its cutting-edge, customized and cost-effective clean and green energy solutions."

Tata Power's robust financial performance and strategic initiatives reinforce its position as a leading player in India's energy landscape, poised to drive sustainable growth and contribute to the nation's energy transition objectives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Happy Teddy Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, to share with your beloved partner

Meet former beauty queen who made debut with superstar, quit acting, married billionaire worth Rs 35000 crore, she is..

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Not Ranveer Singh, but this superstar was originally approached to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, he...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE