Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal: Know net worth, education qualifications of Ambani family members

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, often makes headlines regarding his business, expensive home etc. He is among the world's richest people. Apart from him, Ambani's family members also remain in the limelight.

The 66-year-old Indian billionaire businessman has three children -- twins Akash and Isha, and son Anant. Akash and Isha are married to Shloka Mehta and Anand Parimal, respectively. While the youngest son Anant got engaged to Radhika Merchant in December 2022. In this article, we will tell you about the partners of three Ambani children.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got married in 2019. The duo have two children. Shloka is the daughter of jeweller Russell Mehta. Shloka has reportedly a net worth of USD 18 million (estimated). She has a degree in law from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She also holds an undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey. The 32-year-old attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, who currently runs the financial services businesses of the Piramal. He manages Piramal Realty, the group's real estate arm. Anand holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He completed his graduation in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.



Radhika and Anat have been engaged since December 2022. She is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, one of India's richest individuals. She has reportedly a net worth of about Rs 10 crore (estimated), ET reported quoting sources. Radhika attended Ecole Mondiale World School and BD Somani International School. She received an International Baccalaureate Diploma from BD Somani International School.

