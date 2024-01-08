Headlines

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

Qualcomm to open new design centre in India, to generate 1,600 jobs

Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

6 benefits of cinnamon that help in weight loss

Tips to take care of your coloured hair

8 ways to cure headache in winter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Indian Celebs Join Chorus Against Maldives, Ex-VP Adeeb Gives A 'Reality Check' To Muizzu-led Govt

Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Things To Keep In Mind Before Reaching 'Ram Ke Dham'

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

Business

Qualcomm to open new design centre in India, to generate 1,600 jobs

The design centre is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals, further contributing to the growth and development of Chennai’s vibrant workforce.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Chip-maker Qualcomm on Sunday announced a significant expansion in Chennai with a new facility for their design centre, allocating a proposed investment of Rs 177.27 crore, that is likely to generate 1,600 jobs.

The Qualcomm design centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies, the company announced during the ‘Global Investors’ Meet’ in Chennai.

Additionally, it will actively contribute to Qualcomm’s global research and development endeavours in 5G Cellular technology, reinforcing the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the wireless communications industry.

“The new design centre is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’. This will expand our collaboration with India technology partners and accelerate the market adoption of new technology,” said Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India.

The design centre is expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals, further contributing to the growth and development of Chennai’s vibrant workforce.

“We are excited about the opportunities the new Design Centre will bring to the local community,” said Mahesh Moorthy, Vice President, Engineering and Qualcomm Chennai Design Center Head.

“Tamil Nadu, with its rich pool of skilled professionals, outstanding educational institutions and focus on innovation, holds the key to propelling Qualcomm’s technological advancements to new heights,” he added.

