Prashant Kumar reappointed as MD, CEO of Yes Bank after RBI’s approval

Representational Image: Ani

Prashant Kumar has been appointed for a three-year term as MD and CEO of Yes Bank with effect from October 6, 2022, by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Prior to the Reconstruction in March 2020, Kumar was appointed managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank.

Earlier in July this year, the alternate Board of the private sector lender had recommended to the RBI for its approval, the appointment of Kumar as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD &CEO) of the Bank for a period of three years.

"We would like to inform that RBI vide its letter dated October 6, 2022, has approved the appointment of Prashant Kumar as the MD &CEO of the Bank for a period of three years effective from today i.e. October 6, 2022," Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Kumar's appointment is subject to approval of shareholders.

Under his leadership, the bank embarked on a transformation journey to emerge as a re-energized, re-capitalized and recalibrated organisation, while continuing to fulfil its unwavering commitment towards its customers and stakeholders, the bank said.

"This has been one of the rare instances, where an Indian banking institution has been a real turnaround from the brink of collapse within an extremely short time frame of just one year," it said further.

Before joining Yes Bank, Kumar worked for SBI, the biggest bank in India, where he held a number of positions, including Deputy Managing Director and CFO.

Meanwhile in September, RBI had approved the appointment of its former deputy governor R Gandhi as non-executive part time chairman of Yes Bank for three years. Yes Bank, in its regulatory filing on Tuesday, said the appointment follows recommendation of its board of directors to the RBI.