Paytm will keep working beyond February 29 as usual: Founder, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Twitter
Headlines

Rishabh Pant opens up on MS Dhoni comparisons, 'I used to go back...'

Viral video: Desi man's 'murga dance' leaves internet in splits

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Google backed Dunzo delays salaries again, said that…

Private school in Delhi's RK Puram receives bomb threat

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rishabh Pant opens up on MS Dhoni comparisons, 'I used to go back...'

Viral video: Desi man's 'murga dance' leaves internet in splits

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Google backed Dunzo delays salaries again, said that…

7 symptoms of cervical cancer

8 incredible benefits of dip exercises for upper body

World's most powerful countries: Here’s where India stands

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

Meet Poonam Pandey's ex-husband Sam Bombay, accused of physical assault, he is...

Meet actor who worked in many flop films, quit acting, still lives luxurious life, flies by private jet, net worth is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Paytm will keep working beyond February 29 as usual: Founder, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm and its services continue to remain operational beyond 29th Feb, as most of the services offered by Paytm are in partnership with various banks (not just associate Bank).

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Paytm has been trending on social media platforms for the past couple of days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank. Shares of Paytm fell by 40% in the last 2 days resulting in over Rs 17500 crore loss for investors. Amid all the confusion about the services among the users, Paytm’s Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma assured users that Paytm app will continue to work beyond February 29.

In a tweet, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said: “To every Paytmer, Your favourite app is working, will keep working beyond 29 February as usual. I, with every Paytm team member, salute you for your relentless support.

In his tweet, he also added, “For every challenge, there is a solution and we are sincerely committed to serve our nation in full compliance. India will keep winning global accolades in payment innovation and inclusion in financial services – with PaytmKaro as the biggest champion of it.”

Following the RBI’s directive, Paytm customers need not to worry as it has said that the app is up and running.

Paytm and its services continue to remain operational beyond 29th Feb, as most of the services offered by Paytm are in partnership with various banks (not just associate Bank).

Paytm has been informed that this does not impact user deposits in their savings accounts, Wallets, FASTags, and NCMC accounts, where they can continue to use the existing balances.

The recent RBI directives on Paytm’s associate bank won’t affect Paytm Money Ltd’s (PML) operations or customers’ investments in Equity, Mutual Funds, or NPS.

Paytm’s other financial services such as loan distribution, and insurance distribution are not in any way related to its associate Bank and will continue to work as usual.

Paytm’s offline merchant payment network offerings like Paytm QR, Paytm Soundbox, Paytm Card Machine, will continue as usual, where it can onboard new offline merchants as well. Mobile recharges, subscriptions and other recurring payments on the Paytm app will continue to operate smoothly. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Darasing Khurana urges fans to get in touch with spirituality, says 'it helps people be a good leader'

Meet IPS officer, who left high-paying job to prepare for UPSC exam, cracked it 4 times, is currently posted at...

Cold intensifies in Delhi after rainfall, more showers predicted in...

'Super seniors made....' Rishabh Pant recalls making India debut in 2017 alongside star-studded line-up

'Self-obsessed': Mannara Chopra calls herself Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', gets brutally trolled

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE