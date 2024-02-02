Twitter
Rishabh Pant opens up on MS Dhoni comparisons, 'I used to go back...'

Viral video: Desi man's 'murga dance' leaves internet in splits

Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Google backed Dunzo delays salaries again, said that…

Private school in Delhi's RK Puram receives bomb threat

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

7 symptoms of cervical cancer

8 incredible benefits of dip exercises for upper body

World's most powerful countries: Here’s where India stands

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Squid Game 2 first look: Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returns on a mission to chase mysterious caller, uncover secrets

Meet Poonam Pandey's ex-husband Sam Bombay, accused of physical assault, he is...

Meet actor who worked in many flop films, quit acting, still lives luxurious life, flies by private jet, net worth is..

Business

Paytm investors lose Rs 17500 crore after RBI blow, shares crash 40% as market cap comes to Rs..

Paytm shares have fallen 40% in the last two trading sessions, hitting a 52-week low. At present, Paytm's market capitalization stands at Rs 30940 crore.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

For the second straight trading session on Friday, shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of the digital payments startup Paytm, fell below the 20% mark. Although Paytm asserted that it would be able to get past the challenges brought on by the RBI's action against Paytm Payments Bank Limited, a number of analysts have suggested that the move will negatively impact Paytm's business.

The Paytm stock fell to a 52-week low on the BSE when it was locked at its 20 percent lower circuit limit of Rs 487.05. While Paytm's market capitalization is currently Rs 30940 crore, investors lose Rs 17500 crore. According to Arihant Capital, during Paytm's analyst call, the company's management stated that operational adjustments would be necessary and that the RBI's actions were merely a major roadblock.

Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar posted on X “To every Paytmer, 
Your favourite app is working, will keep working beyond 29 February as usual.  
I with every Paytm team member salute you for your relentless support. For every challenge, there is a solution and we are sincerely committed to serve our nation in full compliance. 
India will keep winning global accolades in payment innovation and inclusion in financial services - with PaytmKaro as the biggest champion of it.”

In a move that raised concerns about the company's main payments business, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday ordered Paytm Payments Bank to cease accepting new deposits in its accounts or popular digital wallets as of March.

