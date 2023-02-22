Paytm announces ‘Cancel Protect’ for flights, bus cancellations; know how it works

Paytm has given its users the ability to defend themselves against cancellation fees assessed by airlines or bus operators. Paytm brand owned by One97 Communications Ltd. announced its new facility on Wednesday. Here, consumers can buy "Cancel Protect" for as little as Rs 149 for flight tickets and Rs 25 for bus tickets, according to a statement from Paytm.

Paytm released a statement that said, “The customer can claim a 100 per cent refund with ‘Cancel Protect’ for trips that are cancelled through Paytm at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure time for flights and at least four hours before the scheduled departure time for buses.”

How does Paytm ‘Cancel Protect” works?

Members can claim a 100% refund on flight cancellation under ‘Cancel Protect.’ For flights cancelled through Paytm; at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure time for flights and at least 4 hours prior to the scheduled departure time for buses, the user may request a 100% refund with "Cancel Protect."

With ‘Cancel Protect’, there is no cap on the refund amount and the fare is credited instantly into the source account upon cancellation, said Paytm.