OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal gets married to Geetansha Sood, Minister Prahlad Patel shares pics with couple

Ritesh Agarwal marriage: Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder and CEO, has tied the knot with Geetansha Sood. His wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and other VIPs are expected to attend the reception. Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel met the couple on Tuesday and shared pictures from the meeting congratulating the couple.

The 29-year-old billionaire entrepreneur founded OYO Rooms in 2013 with the help of money he won in Thiel Fellowship program. Born to a Marwari family in Odisha, he grew up in this small town where he used to sell SIM cards. He moved to Delhi in 2011 for college. However, he dropped out of college after two years.

