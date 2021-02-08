Onion prices rise again, reach Rs 50 per kg from Rs 20

Onion Prices Latest News: Onion prices are making people cry once again. In many parts of the country including Delhi and Mumbai, onion prices have increased by two to three times in the last 15 days. In Maharashtra, the wholesale price has increased to Rs 1000 per quintal.

The reason for this increase in prices is said to be supply issues.

Onion prices doubled in Delhi

The retail price of onion in Delhi has reached Rs 50 to Rs 60, whereas till a few days ago, the same onion was selling for Rs 20 to Rs 30.

According to Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of Azadpur Mandi Committee, Asia's big fruit-vegetable market, onion prices have started to rise due to the decrease in supply. The rains in the past have also affected the onion crop, which has reduced the supply. About a week ago, the wholesale price of onion was Rs 22 per kg in the market, which has reached Rs 33 per kg at present.

Onion price doubled in Noida, Ghaziabad in a week

In addition to Delhi, prices of onions are also going up in other cities. In Ghaziabad, onion prices have doubled in the last 6-7 days. Traders here say that wholesale rates of onions coming from Nashik have increased by 500-700 rupees. Due to this, retail prices of onions have also gone up to Rs 40-50 kg, which were sold at Rs 25-30 per kg till a week ago. In Noida, onions have reached Rs 50 to 60 per kg. Wholesale traders say that onion was coming from Alwar in Rajasthan till November 15 in the mandi, but the arrival has reduced now, due to which prices have increased. Traders say that onion supply will start from Nashik from February 15, after which prices will soften again.

Onion prices rise in Faridabad, Gurugram

In Faridabad vegetable market Dabua, onion was being sold in wholesale for Rs 20-35 per kg a week ago. Prices in retail were around Rs 40-45, but now they have reached Rs 60. The same situation is with the Khandsa vegetable market of Gurugram. The wholesale price of onion has increased to Rs 40 per kg, which was earlier Rs 30 per kg.

Vegetables have also become expensive

In Delhi, along with onions, prices of other vegetables have also started going up. During the last 10 to 15 days, prices of peas, cabbage, radish and carrots have also registered a rise of 10 to 20 percent. However, potato prices have come down considerably. In November, potatoes sold in retail markets of Delhi for 50 to 60 kg are being sold 8 to 10 kg per day. Its price has halved in the last 10 days. Potato prices have dropped significantly due to high yields.