Not Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Sunil Mittal; Mukesh Ambani is India's biggest debtor with...

According to ET's report, as per equity data, Reliance Industries is the most indebted company in the country, with a debt of Rs 3.13 lakh crore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has the highest debt among corporations. Surprisingly, the Adani Group of companies is absent from this list. 

While Ratan Tata's company is mentioned, its debt is significantly lower than Reliance's. Vodafone Idea's debt, often a subject of discussion, is comparatively less than Reliance's. Airtel and L&T are also mentioned but rank considerably below Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. Let's delve into the details of the debt of Indian companies in comparison to Reliance.

According to ET's report, as per equity data, Reliance Industries is the most indebted company in the country, with a debt of Rs 3.13 lakh crore. NTPC, a major player in the power sector, secures the second position with a debt of Rs 2.20 lakh crore. 

Vodafone Idea, despite government ownership, holds a debt of Rs 2.01 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel has a debt of Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

Indian Oil Corporation, the largest oil company in the country, bears a debt of Rs 1.40 lakh crore. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is not far behind, with a debt of Rs 1.29 lakh crore. 

Power Grid Corporation claims the next spot with a debt of Rs 1.26 lakh crore. Tata Motors follows with a debt of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. 

Larsen & Toubro, instrumental in the Chandrayaan mission, has a debt of Rs 1.18 lakh crore. Grasim Industries, with a debt exceeding one lakh crore, concludes the list. The current debt of the company is Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

