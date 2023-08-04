Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications and net worth

Sudha Murty is a chairperson for Infosys which is a leading Indian multinational IT company. Before marrying Narayan Murty, Sudha Murty was Sudha Kulkarni and was born in a Kannada-speaking family in Haveri, Karnataka in 1951.

We have always heard of men in business and their success stories, but there is not often we read or hear about women leading businesses and their educational qualifications and background. Today, we will take a look at the educational qualifications of women of India who are leading multi-crore businesses across the world.

Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty has a Bachelor’s in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology (now KLE Technological University) and a Master’s in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science.

Sudha Murty is a recipient of the third-highest civilian award, Padma Shri in 2023 and has a reported net worth of Rs 775 crore.

Roshni Nadar

Roshni Nadar is Shiv Nadar’s daughter and the current CEO of HCL Companies. Roshni Nadar completed her schooling at Vasant Valley School and then joined Northwestern University, where she majored in Communication with a focus on radio/TV/film.

Roshni Nadar completed her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. She is also the trustee for the Shiv Nadar Foundation, and her reported net worth is Rs 84,330 crore as of 2022.

Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has completed her bachelor's degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. She is currently the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, as well as the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Nita Ambani also serves as a director of Reliance Industries and is the owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Mumbai Indians.

As per reports, Reliance Industries had a net worth of Rs 6.4 trillion as of 2022.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited. She also served as the former chairman of IIM Bangalore.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw completed her schooling at Bishop Cotton Girl’s High School in Bangalore and graduated in 1968 from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore.

She also has a Bachelor’s degree in zoology from Bangalore University. As per Forbes, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has a net worth of $2.4 billion.

Smita Crishna-Godrej

Smita Crishna-Godrej went to J B Petit School in Mumbai and did her BA in History and Political Science from St. Xavier’s College Mumbai. Daughter of Naval Godrej, she is married to theatre actor Vijay Crishna and has a reported net worth of $2.9 billion.

Reshma Kewalramani

Reshma Kewalramani started as a physician but ventured into business, taking Vertex pharmaceuticals to new highs.

Reshma Kewalramani went to the US in 1988 and completed a seven-year course on liberal arts/medical science from Boston University. She completed her fellowship from Massachusetts General Hospital and then earned a degree in General Management from Harvard Business School in 2015.

Reshma Kewalramani’s net worth according to Wallmine is $65.6 million.

