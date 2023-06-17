This Indian businesswoman bought ‘Kama Sutra’, ‘Park Avenue’, runs Rs 1,00,000 crore company, her net worth is…

This Indian businesswoman bought ‘Kama Sutra’, ‘Park Avenue’, runs Rs 10000 crore company, her net worth is…

Godrej products are very popular in India and it would not be wrong to say that Godrej products will be found in almost every household in India. Godrej manufactures many commonly used products including Goodknight, Cinthol soap, Cockroach Killer Hit, etc. Recently, Godrej has acquired Raymond's products Kamasutra and Park Avenue.

With this, the portfolio of the company has become stronger and one name which has grabbed headlines is Nisaba Godrej. At present, she is the chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).

Nisaba Godrej is the daughter of Adi Godrej, chairman of the Godrej Group. The market cap of GCPL is around Rs 1,09,428 crore. Nisaba Godrej took over the responsibility of GCPL in 2017 and at that time the company's revenue was around Rs 9,000 crore, which increased to Rs 12,366 crore in 2022.

There is no public information available about Nisaba Godrej’s net worth, however, she has shares in 4 Godrej companies whose total value is Rs 2,220 crore. Apart from this, being the chairperson, she gets salary and other allowances of about Rs 1.70 crores every year from the company.

Nisaba Godrej has made many changes in the company to take Godrej Consumer Products forward. She acquired new products and the acquisition of Kamasutra and Park Avenue is seen as a step in this direction. This deal was completed for about Rs 2,825 crore. The transaction of this deal is expected to be completed by May 10.

Nisaba Godrej was born in 1978 in Mumbai. She has completed her schooling from Mumbai and studied BSc from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She has earned an MBA degree from Harvard Business School. In 2013, she married Kalpesh Mehta, the founder of Tribeca Developers. They have 2 children named Zoran and Aidan.