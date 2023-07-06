Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 7.26 lakh crore firm to strike Rs 13980 crore, Rs 17300 crore deals with firms after securing loans

Akash Ambani-led company is gearing up before the launch of pan-India 5G rollout.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 7.26 lakh crore firm to strike Rs 13980 crore, Rs 17300 crore deals with firms after securing loans
Mukesh Ambani: They have a budget of 25 billion dollars for the development of 5G infrastructure.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm will sign a contract worth 1.7 billion dollars (Rs 13980 crore) with Finland's Nokia. The company, helmed by his son Akash Ambani, is reportedly buying 5G network equipment from the Finnish communication equipment giant.

The contract is likely to be signed tomorrow at Nokia's headquarters near Helsinki. Senior executives of the company, banks financing the deal and Nokia's top executives will be present at the meeting, reported ET.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company is also buying network equipment worth 2.1 billion dollars from Sweden's Ericsson.

The company is gearing up before the launch of pan-India 5G rollout.

The two deals worth nearly 4 billion dollars are being financed by a clutch of global banks including HSBC, JP Morgan and Citigroup.

The Akash Ambani-led firm aims to cover the entire country by the end of 2023. It already has a presence in over 6000 towns and cities.

They have a budget of 25 billion dollars for the development of 5G infrastructure. They have already used 11 billion dollars in buying 5G spectrum. The remaining capital will be spent over the next four years to bolster 5G assets.

A US-based think tank recently valued Reliance's enterprise valuation at 88 billion dollars (over Rs 7.26 lakh crore). Reliance owns 66.5 percent stake in the company.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 747 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.