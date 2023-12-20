Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 1700000 crore firm paid massive sum to use German brand name, acquired India biz for Rs…

Mukesh Ambani’ Reliance Industries is involved in a range of businesses through its subsidiaries. The billionaire has been aggressive when it comes to bringing international brands to India through Reliance Retail.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of more than Rs 8,04,916 crore. The richest Indian Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson of India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 1700000 crore. Mukesh Ambani’ Reliance Industries is involved in a range of businesses through its subsidiaries. The billionaire has been aggressive when it comes to bringing international brands to India through Reliance Retail and he also invested heavily to acquire the India business of many multinational giants. One such company whose India business was acquired by Mukesh Ambani is Metro AG. Ambani paid Rs 2,850 crore to acquire 100% equity stake in METRO Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd. Now in its annual report, Metro AG has reported that it received around Rs 250 crore from Reliance Industries to use Metro’s name in India till September 2023.

Reliance Retail is currently valued at a massive Rs 8.2 lakh crore. For those who don’t know, Isha Ambani was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August last year. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand. As revealed in the by Isha Ambani in mega Reliance Industries event, Reliance Retail has opened 3300 stores last year.

With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list. To reach this milestone, the company invested Rs 82,646 crore in the last 2 years. After all the acquisitions and investments, the current store count of Reliance Retail stands at Rs 18,040. Isha Ambani has also revealed that Reliance Retail currently has 2.5 lakh on-roll employees. Over the past few years, Reliance Retail has attracted investments from large and reputable global investment firms and sovereign wealth funds.