Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

The five airports include Baramati, Nanded, Latur, Yavatmal, and Osmanabad. All of them are non-functional currently.

The Reliance Airport Developers Private Limited (RADPL) company will lose five airports to the Maharashtra government, the state's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the Assembly.

In 2009, the Maharashtra government granted RADPL, a division of Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure, a 30-year lease on the airports.

The five airports include Baramati, Nanded, Latur, Yavatmal, and Osmanabad. All of them are non-functional currently.

"RADPL is not doing maintenance of the airports and even not paying the statutory dues because of which Nanded airport was shut down. We will discuss the legalities of taking possession of the airports with the advocate general. The state government will also pay all the dues for the five airports and recover the amount from the firm,” Devendra Fadnavis said during the Assembly, according to HT.

Fadnavis made this declaration in response to the regional connectivity issue. According to senior Congressman Ashok Chavan, just 11 of the state's approximately 32 airports and airstrips are operational.

The Congress leader noted that the Nanded airport had been closed for a considerable amount of time and continued, “Even the Mumbai airport is not giving enough slots for flights to major cities, which has made intra-state travelling difficult.”

They would work to secure additional slots at the Mumbai airport, according to Fadnavis. It will shortly hold a high-level meeting with representatives of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and direct them to allocate more slots for the state's key cities.

Further, Fadnavis claimed that the Navi Mumbai airport will become operational next year.