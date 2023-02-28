Mukesh Ambani, family members to get highest level Z+ security cover: SC

Headlines

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on this date

Watch: Madhuri Dixit enjoys Beyonce concert with husband Dr Shriram Nene, calls celebrated singer 'queen'

Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for state-wide bandh on Monday

Maharashtra: Six killed, few injured after lift collapses in Thane building

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's aircraft faces technical issue at Delhi airport

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on this date

Watch: Madhuri Dixit enjoys Beyonce concert with husband Dr Shriram Nene, calls celebrated singer 'queen'

Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for state-wide bandh on Monday

10 best iron-rich foods 

Easy hacks to avoid overeating, weight gain

6 times Jacqueline Fernandez left fans mesmerised with her jaw-dropping looks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Watch: Madhuri Dixit enjoys Beyonce concert with husband Dr Shriram Nene, calls celebrated singer 'queen'

After playing Lord Rama in Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen as Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

Maharaja first look: Wounded Vijay Sethupathi looks lethal in poster of his 50th film, fans call it 'masterpiece'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, family members to get highest level Z+ security cover: SC

The entire cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover will be borne by Ambanis.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest level Z+ security billionaire businessman and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family members. Security cover will be provided to Ambanis throughout India and abroad.

The entire cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover within the territory of India or abroad will be borne by Ambanis, the top court has said.

The security cover will be provided to -- Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and their children Akash, Anant and Isha -- in view of continuous threat perception assessed by Mumbai Police and Home Ministry and the Centre.

The court order came on a miscellaneous application filed by one in a matter pertaining to Union of India vs Bikash Saha. The petitioner has challenged the High Court of Tripura at Agartala which has directed the Union of India to produce status reports regarding the threat perception with respect to Mukesh Ambani.

The top court closed the writ petition as it refused to interfere with the High Court of Tripura at Agartala's direction.

READ | Bullet Train: Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line in '24x7x365' mode, stunning pics released

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This man gave up UPSC dream, lucrative law career to try luck in Bollywood, married two actresses

British PM Sunak in Delhi for G20 Summit

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on this date

Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar calls himself, Raveena 'puraane chawal' in hilarious promo of star-studded threequel

G20 Summit restrictions: What’s open and closed from September 8-10 in Delhi; here’s all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE