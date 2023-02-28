Mukesh Ambani, family members to get highest level Z+ security cover: SC

The entire cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover will be borne by Ambanis.

The Supreme Court has directed to provide the highest level Z+ security billionaire businessman and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family members. Security cover will be provided to Ambanis throughout India and abroad.

The entire cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover within the territory of India or abroad will be borne by Ambanis, the top court has said.

The security cover will be provided to -- Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and their children Akash, Anant and Isha -- in view of continuous threat perception assessed by Mumbai Police and Home Ministry and the Centre.

The court order came on a miscellaneous application filed by one in a matter pertaining to Union of India vs Bikash Saha. The petitioner has challenged the High Court of Tripura at Agartala which has directed the Union of India to produce status reports regarding the threat perception with respect to Mukesh Ambani.

The top court closed the writ petition as it refused to interfere with the High Court of Tripura at Agartala's direction.

