Bullet Train: Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line in '24x7x365' mode, stunning pics released

The first bullet train in India will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad covering a distance of 508 km.

Work on the much-awaited bullet train project is in full swing. The first bullet train will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Now, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has shared pictures of the work that is being performed for the development of infrastructure for bullet trains.

Sharing the pictures, the minister said that the work for the development of the bullet trains is being performed 24X7X365. Vaishnaw also shared data on the progress made in the construction work of the elevated route between February 23 and 26. Check out the stunning pictures of the mega project.