Bullet Train: Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line in '24x7x365' mode, stunning pics released

The first bullet train in India will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad covering a distance of 508 km.
Work on the much-awaited bullet train project is in full swing. The first bullet train will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Now, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has shared pictures of the work that is being performed for the development of infrastructure for bullet trains.
Sharing the pictures, the minister said that the work for the development of the bullet trains is being performed 24X7X365. Vaishnaw also shared data on the progress made in the construction work of the elevated route between February 23 and 26. Check out the stunning pictures of the mega project.
1. First bullet train in India
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad project is a 508.17 km under-construction high-speed rail line that will connect the two cities through 12 stations at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.1 lakh crore. It will be the first such train in the country.
2. Travel time between Mumbai and Ahemdabad
With a speed of 320 kmph, the bullet train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to about three hours from the current six hours.
3. 7 km undersea stretch
The corridor will also have a 21-km tunnel including a 7 km undersea stretch, the first such tunnel in India. The tunnel will be built between the underground station at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Thane district of Maharashtra.
4. Bullet train stations
The high-speed train will start from Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area and will terminate at Sabarmati. In the entire route, there will be 12 stations.
The corridor uses three depots at Sabarmati and Surat in Gujarat and Thane in Maharashtra. (Photo of Sabarmati depot recently shared by Railway Ministry)
5. Bullet train project deadline
The Indian government had set a deadline of December 2023, for the project, but it couldn't do so due to land acquisition issues in Maharashtra. Now, the project is expected to complete by 2026. (Photo shared by Railway Ministry earlier this month)
(First 3 photos: Twitter/AshwiniVaishnaw)
