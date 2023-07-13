Headlines

After Shein, Mukesh Ambani-Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail signs Rs 2850 crore deal with this iconic German brand

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s company Reliance Retail has now acquired the Indian branch of METRO Cash and Carry, headed by a German company METRO AG.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

After bringing several major brands to India like Shein, Zara, Armani, and others, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani have once again signed a multi-crore deal with a German brand, bringing METRO Cash and Carry wholesalers to India.

METRO Cash and Car is a wholesaling company that had previously established many stores in India. The brand is owned by a massive German company called METRO AG, based in Germany, which is a major conglomerate that specializes in supermarkets.

METRO AG, based in Germany, had previously opened multiple stores in India called METRO Cash and Carry, branding them as India Cash and Carry. Now, Isha Ambani’s company Reliance Retail has acquired the Indian stores in a deal worth Rs 2850 crore.

The massive deal worth thousands of crores includes all 31 wholesale stores operated by METRO Cash & Carry India, transferred to Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail. This means that these wholesale stores now come under the Reliance brand.

The official statement issued by METRO AG reads, “All METRO India stores will continue to operate under the METRO brand during an agreed transition period. For METRO employees and METRO customers, there will be no noticeable changes for the time being."

This adds another feather to the cap of Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, which recently also brought back the Chinese clothing store Shein to India in a massive deal worth thousands of crores. Shein was banned by the Indian government during the crackdown on Chinese apps.

Through the acquirement of METRO Cash and Carry, Reliance will now establish more wholesale stores and supermarkets across Indian cities, offering major deals on the wholesale rates of major food, electrical appliance, and clothing brands.

READ | Once richer than Mukesh Ambani, now Rs 7,99,893 crore poorer: Anil Ambani’s business empire collapsed because…

