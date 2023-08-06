Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9,26,055 crore company Reliance Retail in talks with Indian companies to make…

According to sources, Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance Retail is in talks with Dixon Technologies, which manufactures Bharat phone, to manufacture JioBook laptop.

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail is planning to manufacture its newly launched Reliance JioBook laptop in India with the Modi-led government at the Centre deciding to ban the import of tablets, notebooks and some other electronic devices. It is to be noted that Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is leading Reliance Retail which is valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore by brokerage firm Bernstein.

According to sources, Mukesh Ambani’s company is in talks with Dixon Technologies, which manufactures Bharat phone. It may be recalled that Bharat phone, which is touted as an affordable 4G phone was launched by Reliance Jio in July. Reliance has asked Dixon to manufacture 15 million phones for Jio.

Some sources claimed that Reliance is also looking at finalizing a joint venture with Sanmina, Sanmina has a manufacturing facility near Chennai. It is to be noted that Reliance owns 50.1 per cent stake in Sanmina. “The first lot of laptops required to meet the initial books for the laptop has already been imported. Reliance has been looking to manufacture more and more in India so even the laptops can be made here going forward,” a source was quoted as saying by Business Today.

Few days ago, JioBook priced at Rs 16,499 was launched by Reliance Retail. JioBook comes with a 4G LTE sim and has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (Expandable up to 256GB with SD card) storage, Infinity keyboard, multi-gesture trackpad and in-built USB/HDMI ports.

Notably, a notification was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) imposing licencing requirements for imports of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, and some other items.