Meet woman who is married to superstar, one of richest actors, heiress to Rs 77000 crore business, her husband is...

South cinema superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is the granddaughter of business tycoon Pratap C. Reddy, who is the chairman of Apollo Hospitals.

South cinema superstar Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni, who belongs to a big business family. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married in 2012 and the couple became the proud parents of a baby girl on June 20, 2023. Ram Charan is the son of megastar Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are one of the richest celebrity couple in India and their net worth is estimated to be around Rs 2500 crore. Upasana Kamineni is a successful businesswoman and her own net worth is around Rs 1,130 crore. On the other hand, the net worth of Ram Charan is estimated to be Rs 1,370 crore.

Upasana Kamineni is the granddaughter of business tycoon Pratap C. Reddy, who is the chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Pratap Reddy’s net worth is Rs 22,000 crore and he is counted among one of the richest persons in India. and he is among India’s 100 billionaires. The market cap of Apollo Hospitals is around Rs 77,000 crore. Upasana Kamineni is the Vice President of Apollo Hospitals, while her mother Shobhana is the executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

Upasana Kamineni is a highly qualified person as she has completed her graduation in International Business Marketing and Management. Upasana decided to join her grandfather’s business after completing her studies. Apart from holding a senior position in Apollo Hospitals, Upasana is also the Editor-in-Chief of a magazine called 'B Positive'.

Upasana Kamineni is also the Managing Director TPA, a family health plan insurance company. Upasana's father Anil Kamineni is the founder of KEI Group. Upasana is also known for her charity works.