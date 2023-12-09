Headlines

Meet woman who is daughter of one of UAE's richest Indian, heiress of Rs 78,000 crore Landmark Group

Landmark Group owns 2,200 stores in 24 countries across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and Africa.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director of Dubai-based retailing giant Landmark Group. She started her career from the lowest levels of the corporate hierarchy before working her way to the board of the Landmark Group despite being the daughter of the owners of the multi-billion retail empire.

Zoominfo estimates that Landmark Group makes $9.5 billion (more than Rs 78,000 crore) in revenue. She is one of the three children of Micky Jagtiani, one of the richest Indians to have immigrated to another country.

According to the Forbes report, Micky Jagtiani, a well-known personality in Middle Eastern retail, passed away in May 2023 at the age of 71. He was the creative force behind the retail giant Landmark Group, situated in Dubai. The influence of Micky Jagtiani went beyond retail. The late Micky Jagtiani was estimated by Forbes to have been worth USD 5.2 billion. He was ranked 73rd among the wealthiest people in India in 2022 and 511th on the Forbes Billionaires 2023 list.

Following his demise, his wife Renuka has taken over as Chairman and CEO of the Landmark Group.

 

Three of Jagtiani's children hold directorial roles within the conglomerate, carrying on his legacy. Nisha Jagtiani, one of his children, is a key member of the Landmark Group Board, where she is responsible for shaping the organization's strategic direction concerning its people-oriented initiatives. Interestingly, in 2017 she launched the Landmark Happiness Movement, a major project meant to create a happy and contented atmosphere throughout the Group.

Apart from her strategic responsibilities, Nisha Jagtiani takes the lead in the Landmark Group's flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort, the Beat Diabetes initiative. The Group's dedication to tackling significant health issues and improving communities is demonstrated by this project.

Nisha is an alumnus of the King’s College in London, UK. The billionaire heiress also pursued a Business Leadership Programme from the prestigious Harvard Business School.

Landmark Group

With 2,200 outlets spanning 24 countries and including the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent, The Landmark Group boasts an impressive network.

Mukesh ‘Micky’ Jagtiani was schooled in Chennai and Mumbai before moving to middle east and then London where he eventually dropped out of school and drove a taxi. A turn of events made him move to Bahrain and take over a baby products shop in 1973 that was run by his deceased brother. Micky expanded the group into a retail behemoth in the years to come.  

