Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio may take huge hit, Elon Musk to benefit India's...

Meet woman who founded Rs 7000 crore brand, fired from her own company, she’s now…

Currently involved in a 100 million dollars lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy, Ankiti Bose was born in Dehradun and she did her schooling from Cambridge School in Mumbai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Ankiti Bose, young entrepreneur from India, partnered with Dhruv Kapoor to found a multinational technology and commerce startup called Zilingo. If reports are to be believed, Zillingo’s peak valuation reached around Rs 7000 crore in 2019 and Ankiti Bose has a huge role to play behind its success. However after scaling the company to new heights, Bose was fired from her own startup in 2022. Bose was suspended as CEO Zillingo after she was hit with allegations of financial misrepresentation and mismanagement at the company. As per reports, she increased her salary 10 times without board’s approval. She is also accused of 10 million dollars worth of "unexplained payments" to various vendors.

Currently involved in a 100 million dollars lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy, Ankiti Bose was born in Dehradun and she did her schooling from Cambridge School in Mumbai. For her graduation, Bose went to Mumbai’s popular St. Xavier's College. She landed a job at McKinsey & Company and Sequoia Capital in Bangalore after her graduation. While strolling through the Chatuchak Weekend Market, she realized that many local shops lacked an online presence. This made her leave her position as an investment analyst at Sequoia Capital and launch Zillingo.

Bose has been featured in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list in 2018 as well as in Fortune's 40 Under 40 along with Bloomberg 50 in 2019. Despite these challenges, Ankiti Bose's entrepreneurial journey has been marked by significant milestones and has contributed notably to the e-commerce landscape in Asia.

