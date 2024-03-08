Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah slams PM Modi, says 'if Article 370 was this bad..

6 Sri Lankans knifed to death in Canada's Ottawa home, student who lived with family arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

10 healthy foods for strengthening bones

Simple tricks to get rid of baggy eyes

Maha Shivratri 2024: Food items to eat while observing fast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's New Strategy To Win More Than 400 Seats In The General Elections

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Woes Grip Karnataka As Its City Faces Severe Crisis Ahead Of Summer

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh for showing 'bitter reality' of J&K special status

Jazim Sharma slams Punjabi singers for their songs on 'daru, hathyar', says 'humari young generation...' | Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

Vratika Gupta’s on LinkedIn says, "Interior Designer / Fashion Designer, Die Hard Fashion Addict !! Inspired by Love: Life: Fairytales, et al." She is an entrepreneur and she is a proud owner of a yellow-coloured Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 07:23 AM IST

article-main
Vratika Gupta Fashion Designer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vratika Gupta is one of the first known female owners of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV. For those who are unaware, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the most expensive SUV in the country. Its price starts at Rs 12.25 crore and it can go up with customisations as per buyer’s demand. There are only a few owners of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge in India including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. There are not many female owners of this super luxurious SUV in India. According to a report by IndexTap.com, Vratika Gupta also recently bought a luxurious apartment worth more than Rs 116 crore in Mumbai. The flat is on the 49th floor of the building complex located in Lower Parel, Mumbai. According to the Sale Agreement, the buyer has paid a stamp duty of whopping Rs 5.82 crore for this deal. 

Vratika Gupta’s on LinkedIn says, "Interior Designer / Fashion Designer, Die Hard Fashion Addict !! Inspired by Love: Life: Fairytales, et al." She is an entrepreneur and she is a proud owner of a yellow-coloured Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV. A student of NIFT and Pearl Academy of Fashion and professionally a fashion designer, Vratika Gupta  first stepped in the fashion world as an Apparel Designer at Anjuman Fashions Ltd. Her creative journey led her to design for the renowned brand, Anju Modi, where she worked as a designer from 2009 to 2011.

Vratika Gupta entered into entrepreneurship in 2017 and established Vratika & Nakul. She also got married to Nakul Aggarwal. In 2022, She went on to establish Maison Sia, a luxury home decor store that brings décor brands to her homeland India. Before the beginning of Maison Sia, Vratika Gupta was associated as a designer and co-founder with several other companies.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gal Gadot shares adorable pic, pens heartfelt note as she welcomes fourth baby girl Ori: 'The pregnancy was not easy...'

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Shafali Verma wins in sports category

Viral video: Baby elephant plays ‘Holi’ with dust, internet can't help but go aww

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Sabina Chopra wins in hospitality category

Viral video: Woman dances to Shakira's Waka Waka inside crowded train, internet says 'please stop'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement