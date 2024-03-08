Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

Vratika Gupta is one of the first known female owners of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV. For those who are unaware, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the most expensive SUV in the country. Its price starts at Rs 12.25 crore and it can go up with customisations as per buyer’s demand. There are only a few owners of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge in India including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. There are not many female owners of this super luxurious SUV in India. According to a report by IndexTap.com, Vratika Gupta also recently bought a luxurious apartment worth more than Rs 116 crore in Mumbai. The flat is on the 49th floor of the building complex located in Lower Parel, Mumbai. According to the Sale Agreement, the buyer has paid a stamp duty of whopping Rs 5.82 crore for this deal.

Vratika Gupta’s on LinkedIn says, "Interior Designer / Fashion Designer, Die Hard Fashion Addict !! Inspired by Love: Life: Fairytales, et al." She is an entrepreneur and she is a proud owner of a yellow-coloured Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV. A student of NIFT and Pearl Academy of Fashion and professionally a fashion designer, Vratika Gupta first stepped in the fashion world as an Apparel Designer at Anjuman Fashions Ltd. Her creative journey led her to design for the renowned brand, Anju Modi, where she worked as a designer from 2009 to 2011.

Vratika Gupta entered into entrepreneurship in 2017 and established Vratika & Nakul. She also got married to Nakul Aggarwal. In 2022, She went on to establish Maison Sia, a luxury home decor store that brings décor brands to her homeland India. Before the beginning of Maison Sia, Vratika Gupta was associated as a designer and co-founder with several other companies.