Meet woman who is first employee of Sam Altman's OpenAI in India

She has been serving as the Director of Public Affairs for Truecaller since July 2021. Before that, she was communications manager for WhatsApp India.

Several Indians are several are working in top tech companies across the world. They are also working in senior positions and even represent their companies in India. Pragya Misra is one among them. ChatGPT marker OpenAI has hired her as its first employee in India. The 39-year-old has been appointed government relations head, Bloomberg reported. However, the company has not made the appointment public yet.

Who is Pragya Misra?

Pragya is currently the director, Public Affairs at Truecaller. She joined the company in July 2021. Pragya also runs a podcast show named 'Pragyaan' with a follower base of 35,500. She talks on topics such as meditation and human consciousness. Before Truecaller, she was communications manager for WhatsApp India. Incidentally, she was also the first employee of WhatsApp in India.

She graduated in commerce from Delhi University. Pragya received her MBA from the International Management Institute in 2012. She also holds a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

While working with WhatsApp in 2018, she led the messaging app's campaign against misinformation. She has worked with Ernst & Young as well as the Royal Danish Embassy in Delhi. Besides her professional life, she is a heartfulness meditation trainer and golfer. She also represented India at international golf tournaments in her early days.

