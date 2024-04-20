Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail may set new record of Rs 84251 crore due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who quit social media, stopped meeting friends to crack UPSC exam, became IPS then IAS, she is from...

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Vinesh Phogat secures Paris 2024 quota in women's 50kg event

DNA Exclusive | Shashi Tharoor vs R Chandrasekhar: Who is winning social media war? Check LSS here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who quit social media, stopped meeting friends to crack UPSC exam, became IPS then IAS, she is from...

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

Delhi Capitals players to win IPL with SRH

Vasuki snake: What was the length and weight of ancient reptile 

SRH captains to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

This actor once saw father saved murder accused, qualified for Olympics, then became Bollywood's top villain, died at...

This 10-crore film made director underworld's target, pushed actor to almost quit acting, earned...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail may set new record of Rs 84251 crore due to...

Reliance is set to announce its financial results for the Q4 quarter on April 22.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 06:55 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is India's largest company by market cap of Rs 19.91 lakh core. The company is present in various sectors including telecom, retail and refining. Reliance is set to announce its financial results for the Q4 quarter on April 22. The company is expected to see a positive trajectory with its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), showing improvements in revenue and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization).

According to Domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities, the company may see a 21.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue at Rs 84,251 crore, CNBC TV18 reported. EBITDA is expected to show a robust 24.8% surge from the previous year, totalling Rs 6,148 crore. However, in comparison with the preceding quarter's EBITDA of Rs 6,271 crore, this reflects a slight dip.

The possible key drivers for growth in revenue during the January-March quarter are increased store footprint, higher footfalls and benefits of operating leverage. In the last quarter, the retail chain expanded its reach by adding 252 new stores. This brought the total store count to 18,774.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, is part of the executive leadership teams as a member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. The company has its presence in food, consumer electronics and fashion retail. In the Q3 of last fiscal year, the quarterly profit rose 32 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 3,165 crore on record sales. Gross revenue rose 23 per cent to Rs 83,063 crore from a year earlier.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani donates over Rs 50000000 to two famous temples in... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Zero voting in 6 Nagaland districts over seperate territory demand

Narayana Murthy's Infosys Q4 profit jumps 30% to Rs 7969 crore, revenue increases by...

UP Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 results today, know how to check

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC CSE 2023 at age of 24, got AIR 18, her first choice isn't IAS but...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement