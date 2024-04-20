Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail may set new record of Rs 84251 crore due to...

Reliance is set to announce its financial results for the Q4 quarter on April 22.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is India's largest company by market cap of Rs 19.91 lakh core. The company is present in various sectors including telecom, retail and refining. Reliance is set to announce its financial results for the Q4 quarter on April 22. The company is expected to see a positive trajectory with its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), showing improvements in revenue and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization).

According to Domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities, the company may see a 21.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue at Rs 84,251 crore, CNBC TV18 reported. EBITDA is expected to show a robust 24.8% surge from the previous year, totalling Rs 6,148 crore. However, in comparison with the preceding quarter's EBITDA of Rs 6,271 crore, this reflects a slight dip.

The possible key drivers for growth in revenue during the January-March quarter are increased store footprint, higher footfalls and benefits of operating leverage. In the last quarter, the retail chain expanded its reach by adding 252 new stores. This brought the total store count to 18,774.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, is part of the executive leadership teams as a member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. The company has its presence in food, consumer electronics and fashion retail. In the Q3 of last fiscal year, the quarterly profit rose 32 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 3,165 crore on record sales. Gross revenue rose 23 per cent to Rs 83,063 crore from a year earlier.

