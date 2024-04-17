Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani donates over Rs 50000000 to two famous temples in...

Anant Ambani visited the Kamakhya Temple in Assam’s Guwahati on Ashtami of the Chaitra Navratri on Tuesday.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, has donated over Rs 50000000 to two famous temples in India. Anant donated Rs 2,51,00,000 each to Jagannath Temple in Odisha and Maa Kamakhya Temple in Assam. The 29-year-old visited the Kamakhya Temple in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday, on the occasion of Ashtami of the Chaitra Navratri.

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Ventures Limited, also did the parikrama of Kamakhya temple, which is one of the country’s highest Shakti Peethas. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are often seen visiting temples in India. This year, the Ambani family facilitated the construction of 14 new temples in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The couple got engaged in a traditional ‘Roka’ ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand in 2022. In March this year, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations were held in Jamnagar. The three-day pre-wedding bash from March 1 to 3 seen celebs including Hollywood actors, billionaires and Bollywood stars.

