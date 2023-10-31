Meet Virat Kohli fan who owns team with 10 times more value than Royal Challengers Bangalore

He is a Virat Kohli fan and also congratulated the star batter and his team for their stupendous performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Vivek Ranadive is an Indian-American businessman who founded TIBCO Software, a business intelligence software company. The 66-year-old also owns the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Sacramento Kings. His full name is Vivek Yeshwant Ranadive.

Ranadive grew up in Mumbai and was the youngest of three children. He studied at the Bombay International School, in Mumbai. He is a Virat Kohli fan and also congratulated the star batter and his team for their stupendous performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup.



Vivek Ranadive is the owner of the NBA team Sacramento Kings. According to Forbes, the team's value as of October 2023 is USD 3.33 billion. This is around Rs 27,720 crore. Whereas, RCB was valued at USD 195 million, in a report released by Houlihan Lokey earlier this year. This is around Rs 1,620 crore today.

Ranadive holds a bachelor's and master's degree in electrical engineering from MIT. After this, he obtained an MBA from Harvard Business School. Apart from being a businessman, Ranadive is a technology visionary and philanthropist. Ranadivé and his former wife, Deborah Addicott, have three children.

In 2016, he founded Bow Capital, an early-stage startup investment firm in partnership with the University of California Regents. In 2022, Ranadivé purchased a Minor League Baseball franchise, the Sacramento River Cats.

