Meet Vimal Kapur, CEO of Rs 10 lakh crore firm who broke IIT, IIM myth, per day salary to be...

Vimal Kapur broke the myth that being an IIT/IIM graduate is a prerequisite to success. He has been appointed as the next CEO of a US-based tech conglomerate, Honeywell. It is one of the biggest companies in the world which made a sale of close to 30 billion dollars in the financial year 2021-22. This translates into nearly Rs 2.40 lakh crore. The company's profit is in thousands of crores. Before moving to America, Kapur studied in an engineering college in Patiala.

Kapur will replace Darius Adamczyk as Chief Executive Officer on June 1, 2023. Kapur will also be appointed on the company's board of directors. Vimal Kapur has been with the company for over three decades. The company said in a statement that he demonstrated that he can nimbly evolve business strategies to fit any circumstances. He called Vimal technically and analytically strong. He has a bias for results and has the ability to get the most out of people.

He has been working at the US-based company for 34 years. He has worked on the company's various business models, industries, regions and business cycles.

Kapur became the President and COO of the company last year. He had also served as President and CEO of PMT, a 11 billion dollar company that makes several products like low global warming refrigerants; specialty films for healthcare and photovoltaic applications; leading technologies for the global refining and petrochemicals industry; and process solutions.

Kapur is credited with growing the company. He was also the CEO of the company's HBT arm, which works on energy performance, air quality and the safety and security of commercial buildings.

Kapur did his engineering from Patiala's Thapar Institute of Engineering. He studied electronics engineering.

He is the latest Indian-origin CEO of a US company. Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai are already in the leadership roles in Microsoft and Google.

Kapur will become CEO from June 1.

Base salary of Kapur will be 1.5 million dollars, which is Rs 12.35 crore in Indian currency. This is the base salary. Last year, he earned around 5.5 million in total. In 2024, BizJounrals.com, he will get a salary as much as 17 million dollars, including incentives.

Honeywell has close to 1 lakh employees. Its market cap is a massive 10 lakh crore or 125 billion dollars.