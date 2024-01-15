Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

Meet this man who is the heir to Rs 40,000 crore wealth but he gave up the life of luxury to follow his own path. Know his story here.

We all work hard every day to earn a comfortable life for ourselves and our families. In a world where people look up to money and a life of luxury, one man chose to leave it all behind and embrace the life of a monk. Ven Ajahn Siripanyo is the son of billionaire, Ananda Krishnan whose net worth is Rs 40,000 crore.

Ananda Krishnan is popularly known as AK. He is a a big name in the telecom industry and owns the Indian phone company, Aircel. At one point, he even used to sponsor legendary cricketer MS Dhoni led the IPL team. Chennai Super Kings.

Ven Ajahn Siripanyo was destined to be the heir of Krishnan's mega-billion-dollar telecom empire. Anand Krishnan's business empire includes telecom, media, oil, and gas, real estate and satellites. Krishnan's massive fortune makes him one of the richest men in Malaysia.

Along with entrepreneurship, Krishnan is also one of the leading philanthropists. He follows Buddhism and makes several donations to many causes including education and humanitarian efforts. Krishnan's son Siripanyo reportedly became a Buddhist monk at the age of 18.

Although not much is known about Siripanyo's journey to monkhood, reports suggest that he took up the ascetic life for fun. What started as a temporary endeavour turned into a permanent choice of lifestyle for him later.

It has been over two decades since Siripanyo renounced his wealth and chose a life of monkhood. He is the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery, Thailand. Siripanyo apparently can speak up to 8 languages.