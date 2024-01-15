Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

Headlines

Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against Speaker's 'real Shiv Sena' order

'He hasn't scored a single run': Former India player criticizes Rohit Sharma after Indore T20I

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

Rajkumar Hirani to hold Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's special show for senior citizens

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against Speaker's 'real Shiv Sena' order

'He hasn't scored a single run': Former India player criticizes Rohit Sharma after Indore T20I

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

7 tips to manage body aches in winters

 Health benefits of drinking jeera water 

AI imagines popular male singers as females

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone Visuals From AIIMS

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’?

Inside Visuals: Rahul Gandhi To Commence Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur Today

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

Meet this man who is the heir to Rs 40,000 crore wealth but he gave up the life of luxury to follow his own path. Know his story here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

article-main
Picture of Ven Ajahn Siripanyo with father Ananda Krishnan.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We all work hard every day to earn a comfortable life for ourselves and our families. In a world where people look up to money and a life of luxury, one man chose to leave it all behind and embrace the life of a monk. Ven Ajahn Siripanyo is the son of billionaire, Ananda Krishnan whose net worth is Rs 40,000 crore. 

Ananda Krishnan is popularly known as AK. He is a a big name in the telecom industry and owns the Indian phone company, Aircel. At one point, he even used to sponsor legendary cricketer MS Dhoni led the IPL team. Chennai Super Kings. 

Ven Ajahn Siripanyo was destined to be the heir of Krishnan's mega-billion-dollar telecom empire. Anand Krishnan's business empire includes telecom, media, oil, and gas, real estate and satellites. Krishnan's massive fortune makes him one of the richest men in Malaysia. 

Along with entrepreneurship, Krishnan is also one of the leading philanthropists. He follows Buddhism and makes several donations to many causes including education and humanitarian efforts. Krishnan's son Siripanyo reportedly became a Buddhist monk at the age of 18. 

Read: More than 7500 employees fired by 46 companies in first two weeks of 2024

Although not much is known about Siripanyo's journey to monkhood, reports suggest that he took up the ascetic life for fun. What started as a temporary endeavour turned into a permanent choice of lifestyle for him later. 

It has been over two decades since Siripanyo renounced his wealth and chose a life of monkhood. He is the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery, Thailand. Siripanyo apparently can speak up to 8 languages.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Aap dono se zamaana hai': Dhruv Jurel pens down emotional message thanking parents after maiden India call-up

HanuMan box office collection day 3: Teja Sajja film surpasses Guntur Kaaram's daily haul, collects Rs 15.50 crore

Watch: Lord Ram's portrait prepared using 14 lakh diyas ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Chinese officials say COVID-19 infections may rebound in country in January

Ram Temple opening: From Makar Sankranti, shrines in Mauritius to organise chanting of Ramayana verses

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE