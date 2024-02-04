Meet woman, who co-founded Rs 10000 crore firm, donated Rs 213 crore to charity, she is...

Philanthropists' list includes Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji, and Mukesh Ambani, among others.

The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 featured prominent figures such as Shiv Nadar, Mukesh Ambani, and others, highlighting their substantial contributions to charitable causes. Shiv Nadar, recognised as "India's Most Generous," reaffirmed his philanthropic position with a substantial yearly donation of Rs 1,161 crore.

Meanwhile, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi of Mindtree secured the fifth position on the list with their annual philanthropic commitment of Rs 213 crore. The India Philanthropy Report 2022, authored by Bain & Company and Dasra, revealed that less than 1% of the country's billionaires and ultra-wealthy individuals channel their capital into charitable endeavours.



They are new entrants on the list this year and are preceded by veteran philanthropists Nadar, former Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Susmita Bagchi, a well-known Odia author and co-founder of Mindtree, plays a pivotal role in philanthropy alongside her husband. Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Susmita has made significant contributions to literature, acting as the creator of the monthly women's publication, Sucharita.

Susmita Bagchi's literary journey mirrors that of her mother, as she forayed into literature with a range of works, including travelogues, short fiction, and five novels, all composed in English and Odia. Her debut set of short stories, "Akasha Jeunthi Katha," was published in 1990, and in 2006, her Odia novel "Deba Shishu" gained recognition. The English translation of the latter, titled "Children of a Better God," was released in 2010, focusing on mental health as a central theme.

In her debut English novel, Susmita Bagchi explores the challenges surrounding mental health, with a psychiatrist as the main character. The book's relatability and accessibility have garnered praise from readers, resonating with individuals and families grappling with psychological health issues.

Susmita Bagchi has received several accolades for her literary contributions, including the State Sahitya Akademi Award in 1993 for "Akasha Jeunthi Katha." Additionally, she has been honored with prestigious awards such as the Utkal Samman, Prajatantra Award, and the Gangadhar Rath Foundation Award.

In 2022, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, along with other Mindtree co-founders and philanthropists like Radha and N S Parthasarathy, collectively donated Rs 213 crore towards advancing the healthcare profession, exemplifying their commitment to making a positive impact on society.