Twitter
Headlines

U19 World Cup 2024: India, Pakistan secure semifinal spots, know who they will face in matches for final spot

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

Meet Indian who once owned floors in Burj Khalifa, private jet, but sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to...

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Shutdown in Ladakh as protesters march for statehood in freezing cold

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

Meet Indian who once owned floors in Burj Khalifa, private jet, but sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to...

Meet woman, who co-founded Rs 10000 crore firm, donated Rs 213 crore to charity, she is...

10 desi foods that may reverse fatty liver

Indian desserts based on zodiac sign

Most sixes for India in U19 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Vicky Jain comments on his mother's words against Ankita Lokhande during Bigg Boss 17: 'When we came back...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who co-founded Rs 10000 crore firm, donated Rs 213 crore to charity, she is...

Philanthropists' list includes Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji, and Mukesh Ambani, among others.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 06:22 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 featured prominent figures such as Shiv Nadar, Mukesh Ambani, and others, highlighting their substantial contributions to charitable causes. Shiv Nadar, recognised as "India's Most Generous," reaffirmed his philanthropic position with a substantial yearly donation of Rs 1,161 crore.

Meanwhile, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi of Mindtree secured the fifth position on the list with their annual philanthropic commitment of Rs 213 crore. The India Philanthropy Report 2022, authored by Bain & Company and Dasra, revealed that less than 1% of the country's billionaires and ultra-wealthy individuals channel their capital into charitable endeavours.

They are new entrants on the list this year and are preceded by veteran philanthropists Nadar, former Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Susmita Bagchi, a well-known Odia author and co-founder of Mindtree, plays a pivotal role in philanthropy alongside her husband. Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Susmita has made significant contributions to literature, acting as the creator of the monthly women's publication, Sucharita.

Susmita Bagchi's literary journey mirrors that of her mother, as she forayed into literature with a range of works, including travelogues, short fiction, and five novels, all composed in English and Odia. Her debut set of short stories, "Akasha Jeunthi Katha," was published in 1990, and in 2006, her Odia novel "Deba Shishu" gained recognition. The English translation of the latter, titled "Children of a Better God," was released in 2010, focusing on mental health as a central theme.

In her debut English novel, Susmita Bagchi explores the challenges surrounding mental health, with a psychiatrist as the main character. The book's relatability and accessibility have garnered praise from readers, resonating with individuals and families grappling with psychological health issues.

Susmita Bagchi has received several accolades for her literary contributions, including the State Sahitya Akademi Award in 1993 for "Akasha Jeunthi Katha." Additionally, she has been honored with prestigious awards such as the Utkal Samman, Prajatantra Award, and the Gangadhar Rath Foundation Award.

In 2022, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, along with other Mindtree co-founders and philanthropists like Radha and N S Parthasarathy, collectively donated Rs 213 crore towards advancing the healthcare profession, exemplifying their commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Excise policy case: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips five summons

Viral video: King cobra coiled on ceiling fan sends shivers online, watch

Weather Update: IMD issues rain, thunderstorms alerts in Delhi for 2 days; check forecast here

This star had no hits for 13 years, earned just Rs 51 for a film, caused controversy by converting to Islam, now he...

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE