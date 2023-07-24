Meet Sushant Dash, CEO of Ratan Tata-backed international coffee brand worth Rs 2.60 lakh crore; salary is…

Sushant Dash is the CEO of Ratan Tata-backed coffee chain which is the largest coffee company in the world, now with hundreds of stores in India.

Ratan Tata’s company Tata Group, which is one of the leading conglomerates in the country, had acquired the world’s leading coffee company – Starbucks. The CEO of Starbucks India, brought to this country by Tata Group, is Sushant Dash.

Sushant Dash was appointed as the CEO of Tata Starbucks, which is the Indian branch of Starbucks with hundreds of stores opened across the country. Dash was appointed as the CEO of Starbucks in 2021, a decade after the international brand came to India.

Starbucks entered the Indian market in 2012 by entering into a 50-50 deal with Tata Group. After opening hundreds of stores across the country, Starbucks India now has a revenue of over Rs 683 crore. Starbucks has overall revenue of Rs 2.60 lakh crore internationally.

Sushant Dash was one of the initial Tata employees to be a part of the Starbucks India project, responsible for the entry of the world’s largest coffee company to open its doors in India. As of 2023, Tata Starbucks has over 340 stores in the country.

Sushant Dash, who became the CEO of Tata Starbucks in 2021, has been associated with the Tata Group for a very long time, initially being a part of Tata Consumer Products, which is the company that produces Tata Tea, Tata Salt, and Tetley beverages.

Before being the CEO of Tata Starbucks, Dash held the position of president of, packaged beverages business, India, Bangladesh, and the Middle East at Tata Consumer Products, overseeing the international business of the company on the beverage front.

While the exact salary of Sushant Dash has not been disclosed by the company yet, the range of salary of Tata CEOs is around Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore, according to their annual financial reports.

