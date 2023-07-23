This CA is one of Ratan Tata’s most loyal employees, now CEO of Tata’s Rs 8,330 crore firm; his salary is…

Avijit Mitra is the CEO of Croma, which is one of India’s top electronic retail firms and Tata Digital’s most profitable venture, with a revenue of Rs 8330 crore.

Ratan Tata’s Tata Group is one of the leading conglomerates in the entire country, with a wide branch of companies and ventures headed by accomplished CEOs. One such CEO is Avijit Mitra, who heads Croma and is one of Ratan Tata’s most loyal employees.

Avijit Mitra is a Chartered Accountant who is now the CEO and MD of Croma, one of India’s top electronic retail platforms which is headed by parent company Tata Digital. Croma, a Tata venture, now has a revenue of over Rs 8330 crore.

Even before he was heading Croma, Avijit Mitra is one of the most loyal employees of Ratan Tata’s company and has been with the conglomerate for over 25 years, leading several different companies and heading them all to profit.

His career in the Tata Group started with Tata Beverages Ltd, which is the company that makes Tata Tea. The highlight of his career during that period was the acquisition of Tetley Tea by Tata, which was a one-of-a-kind buyout in the industry.

Later, he moved on to The Indian Hotels Co Ltd, which is a hospitality company headed by Tata Group. For six years, he managed the financial end of the Taj Hotels across India, leading the company to a multi-crore profit over the decade.

After his highly accomplished career, Avijit Mitra was appointed to a leadership position in Tata Digital’s company Infiniti Retail, where he was the Chief Financial Officer. Now, Mitra is the CEO of Croma, which is the one-stop shop for electronics of multiple brands, with hundreds of stores across India.

According to a report released by Croma and Infiniti Retail Ltd in 2021, the annual salary of Croma CEO and MD is Rs 2.22 crore per year. The other top leadership position holders in the company have salaries ranging from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore.

